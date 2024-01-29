Viking Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: VKTX): Get Ready For The Next Few Months

In the last trading session, 1.21 million shares of the Viking Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VKTX) were traded, and its beta was 0.54. Most recently the company’s share price was $21.37, and it changed around -$0.14 or -0.65% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.14B. VKTX currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $25.72, offering almost -20.36% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $8.25, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 61.39% since then. We note from Viking Therapeutics Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.41 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.62 million.

Viking Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VKTX) trade information

Instantly VKTX has showed a red trend with a performance of -0.65% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently up 14.83% year-to-date, but still down -1.84% over the last five days. On the other hand, Viking Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VKTX) is 11.65% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 13.71 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 5.1 day(s).

Viking Therapeutics Inc (VKTX) estimates and forecasts

Viking Therapeutics Inc share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 55.87 percent over the past six months and at a -3.33% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 15.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -2.56%. Viking Therapeutics Inc earnings are expected to increase by -3.07% in 2024, but the outlook is positive 40.00% per year for the next five years.

VKTX Dividends

Viking Therapeutics Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 06 and February 12.

Viking Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VKTX)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 5.94% of Viking Therapeutics Inc shares, and 79.70% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 84.73%. Viking Therapeutics Inc stock is held by 245 institutions, with FMR, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 14.97% of the shares, which is about 14.98 million shares worth $242.76 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 6.89% or 6.89 million shares worth $111.77 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Fidelity Growth Company Fund and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Aug 30, 2023. The former held 3.31 million shares worth $45.76 million, making up 3.31% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF held roughly 2.88 million shares worth around $39.83 million, which represents about 2.88% of the total shares outstanding.