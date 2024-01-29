Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE: VZ) Surprises Bears With Upbeat Outlook.

In today’s recent session, 5.28 million shares of the Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) have been traded, and its beta is 0.41. Most recently the company’s share price was $41.86, and it changed around -$0.54 or -1.27% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $176.00B. VZ at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $42.49, offering almost -1.51% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $30.14, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 28.0% since then. We note from Verizon Communications Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 25.75 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 21.86 million.

Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) trade information

Instantly VZ has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -1.27% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently up 11.04% year-to-date, but still up 5.77% over the last five days. On the other hand, Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) is 12.20% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 45.62 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.04 day(s).

Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) estimates and forecasts

Verizon Communications Inc share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 23.02 percent over the past six months and at a -2.76% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 13.70%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -13.30% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -13.20% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 1.40%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 14 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $30.79 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 13 analysts expect Verizon Communications Inc to make $30.54 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2024. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $32.91 billion and $32.6 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -6.50%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -6.30%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -6.06%. Verizon Communications Inc earnings are expected to increase by -2.54% in 2024, but the outlook is positive 1.89% per year for the next five years.

VZ Dividends

Verizon Communications Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on April 22. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 6.43 percent and its annual dividend per share was 2.69. It is important to note, however, that the 6.43% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.