Unity Software Inc (NYSE: U) Stock: Can It Go Higher?

In today’s recent session, 1.17 million shares of the Unity Software Inc (NYSE:U) have been traded, and its beta is 2.50. Most recently the company’s share price was $33.62, and it changed around $0.51 or 1.54% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $12.78B. U at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $50.08, offering almost -48.96% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $22.20, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 33.97% since then. We note from Unity Software Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 10.02 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 12.74 million.

Unity Software Inc (NYSE:U) trade information

Instantly U has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 1.54% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently down -17.78% year-to-date, but still down -1.75% over the last five days. On the other hand, Unity Software Inc (NYSE:U) is -21.32% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 27.53 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.95 day(s).

Unity Software Inc (U) estimates and forecasts

Unity Software Inc share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -25.93 percent over the past six months and at a 273.17% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 19.70%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -4,100.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 47.80% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 53.80%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 18 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $562.33 million in revenue for the current quarter. 14 analysts expect Unity Software Inc to make $538.7 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $450.97 million and $500.36 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 24.70%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 7.70%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -56.59%.

U Dividends

Unity Software Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 20 and February 26.

Unity Software Inc (NYSE:U)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 11.41% of Unity Software Inc shares, and 71.55% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 80.77%. Unity Software Inc stock is held by 737 institutions, with Silver Lake Group, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2023, it held 9.14% of the shares, which is about 34.74 million shares worth $1.17 billion.

Sc Us (ttgp), Ltd., with 7.20% or 27.35 million shares worth $923.65 million as of Sep 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2023. The former held 8.67 million shares worth $292.88 million, making up 2.28% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 8.38 million shares worth around $283.05 million, which represents about 2.21% of the total shares outstanding.