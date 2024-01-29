Treasure Global Inc (NASDAQ: TGL) Stock: Does It Have More Upside?

In the last trading session, 3.27 million shares of the Treasure Global Inc (NASDAQ:TGL) were traded, and its beta was -0.56. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.09, and it changed around $0.0 or -2.99% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.82M. TGL currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $2.40, offering almost -2566.67% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.08, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 11.11% since then. We note from Treasure Global Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 18.41 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.91 million.

Treasure Global Inc (NASDAQ:TGL) trade information

Instantly TGL has showed a red trend with a performance of -2.99% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently down -1.79% year-to-date, but still down -21.93% over the last five days. On the other hand, Treasure Global Inc (NASDAQ:TGL) is -16.33% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.87 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.69 day(s).

Treasure Global Inc (TGL) estimates and forecasts

Treasure Global Inc share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -89.33 percent over the past six months and at a 44.29% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 25.40%.

TGL Dividends

Treasure Global Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in February.

Treasure Global Inc (NASDAQ:TGL)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 49.04% of Treasure Global Inc shares, and 10.36% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 20.34%. Treasure Global Inc stock is held by 9 institutions, with Geode Capital Management, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 0.16% of the shares, which is about 27240.0 shares worth $28057.0.

Vanguard Group Inc, with 0.06% or 10664.0 shares worth $10983.0 as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of May 30, 2023. The former held 22683.0 shares worth $31756.0, making up 0.13% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 10664.0 shares worth around $10983.0, which represents about 0.06% of the total shares outstanding.