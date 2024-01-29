Tellurian Inc (AMEX: TELL) Surprises Bears With Upbeat Outlook.

In the last trading session, 34.8 million shares of the Tellurian Inc (AMEX:TELL) were traded, and its beta was 2.23. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.55, and it changed around $0.03 or 5.73% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $384.19M. TELL currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $2.14, offering almost -289.09% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.48, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 12.73% since then. We note from Tellurian Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 26.26 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 37.43 million.

Tellurian Inc (AMEX:TELL) trade information

Instantly TELL has showed a green trend with a performance of 5.73% at the end of last trading. We can see from the shorts that 107.26 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.75 day(s).

Tellurian Inc (TELL) estimates and forecasts

Tellurian Inc share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -63.82 percent over the past six months and at a -122.22% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of -19.40%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -166.70% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 20.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -45.20%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 3 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $63.84 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Tellurian Inc to make $64 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $102.53 million and $50.94 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -37.70%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 25.70%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 40.14%.

TELL Dividends

Tellurian Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 20 and February 26.

Tellurian Inc (AMEX:TELL)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 4.11% of Tellurian Inc shares, and 38.72% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 40.38%. Tellurian Inc stock is held by 297 institutions, with Vanguard Group Inc being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 9.55% of the shares, which is about 41.11 million shares worth $57.97 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 8.80% or 37.88 million shares worth $53.41 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Oil & Gas Explor & Prod ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Aug 30, 2023. The former held 16.12 million shares worth $18.06 million, making up 3.75% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 15.68 million shares worth around $22.1 million, which represents about 3.64% of the total shares outstanding.