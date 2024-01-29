Stock Performance And Outlook Of Meta Materials Inc (NASDAQ: MMAT)

In the last trading session, 28.95 million shares of the Meta Materials Inc (NASDAQ:MMAT) were traded, and its beta was 1.67. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.06, and it changed around $0.01 or 9.19% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $28.54M. MMAT currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $1.07, offering almost -1683.33% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.04, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 33.33% since then. We note from Meta Materials Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.54 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 15.88 million.

Instantly MMAT has showed a green trend with a performance of 9.19% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently down -11.82% year-to-date, but still down -23.42% over the last five days. On the other hand, Meta Materials Inc (NASDAQ:MMAT) is -15.90% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.43 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 6.81 day(s).

Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 25.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 60.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -11.80%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $3.1 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Meta Materials Inc to make $3.9 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $1.45 million and $3.27 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 114.40%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 19.30%.

Meta Materials Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 21 and March 25.

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 16.59% of Meta Materials Inc shares, and 4.11% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 4.92%. Meta Materials Inc stock is held by 84 institutions, with Alyeska Investment Group, L.p. being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 1.28% of the shares, which is about 6.0 million shares worth $1.29 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 1.17% or 5.44 million shares worth $1.17 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 4.43 million shares worth $0.95 million, making up 0.95% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 1.65 million shares worth around $0.35 million, which represents about 0.35% of the total shares outstanding.