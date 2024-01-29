Stock Performance And Outlook Of FibroGen Inc (NASDAQ: FGEN)

In the last trading session, 1.63 million shares of the FibroGen Inc (NASDAQ:FGEN) were traded, and its beta was 0.69. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.94, and it changed around -$0.16 or -14.92% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $92.04M. FGEN currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $25.69, offering almost -2632.98% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.33, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 64.89% since then. We note from FibroGen Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.53 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.77 million.

FibroGen Inc (NASDAQ:FGEN) trade information

Instantly FGEN has showed a red trend with a performance of -14.92% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently up 5.60% year-to-date, but still up 22.74% over the last five days. On the other hand, FibroGen Inc (NASDAQ:FGEN) is 17.22% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 14.2 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 8.85 day(s).

FibroGen Inc (FGEN) estimates and forecasts

FibroGen Inc share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -49.14 percent over the past six months and at a 13.06% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 11.60%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -13.63%.

FGEN Dividends

FibroGen Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 26 and March 01.

FibroGen Inc (NASDAQ:FGEN)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 6.21% of FibroGen Inc shares, and 71.27% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 75.99%. FibroGen Inc stock is held by 144 institutions, with Primecap Management Company being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 13.93% of the shares, which is about 13.68 million shares worth $36.93 million.

Vanguard Group Inc, with 9.92% or 9.74 million shares worth $26.3 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Horizon Fund-Capital Opportunity Fund and Primecap Odyssey Aggressive Growth Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 5.19 million shares worth $14.0 million, making up 5.28% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Primecap Odyssey Aggressive Growth Fund held roughly 3.77 million shares worth around $7.78 million, which represents about 3.84% of the total shares outstanding.