Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE: SWN): Would You Buy Today?

In today’s recent session, 3.79 million shares of the Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) have been traded, and its beta is 1.11. Most recently the company’s share price was $6.41, and it changed around -$0.09 or -1.31% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $7.07B. SWN at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $7.69, offering almost -19.97% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $4.57, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 28.71% since then. We note from Southwestern Energy Company’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 23.02 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 20.65 million.

Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) trade information

Instantly SWN has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -1.31% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently down -2.06% year-to-date, but still up 1.02% over the last five days. On the other hand, Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) is -2.95% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 32.75 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.41 day(s).

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

Southwestern Energy Company (SWN) estimates and forecasts

Southwestern Energy Company share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -0.39 percent over the past six months and at a -53.38% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of -29.00%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -50.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -32.30% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -59.70%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 11 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $1.34 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 10 analysts expect Southwestern Energy Company to make $1.39 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $3.38 billion and $1.64 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -60.30%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -15.00%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 0.38%. Southwestern Energy Company earnings are expected to increase by -53.33% in 2024, but the outlook is positive 21.00% per year for the next five years.

SWN Dividends

Southwestern Energy Company’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 21 and February 26.

Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.60% of Southwestern Energy Company shares, and 90.21% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 90.75%. Southwestern Energy Company stock is held by 584 institutions, with Vanguard Group Inc being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 10.05% of the shares, which is about 110.71 million shares worth $665.38 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 8.80% or 96.98 million shares worth $582.82 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2023. The former held 34.45 million shares worth $222.19 million, making up 3.13% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 34.24 million shares worth around $205.8 million, which represents about 3.11% of the total shares outstanding.