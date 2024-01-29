SoFi Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: SOFI) In 2024: Will It Be A Valuable Investment?

In today’s recent session, 139.63 million shares of the SoFi Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SOFI) have been traded, and its beta is 1.76. Most recently the company’s share price was $9.26, and it changed around $1.64 or 21.52% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $8.88B. SOFI at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $11.70, offering almost -26.35% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $4.45, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 51.94% since then. We note from SoFi Technologies Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 49.29 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 46.16 million.

SoFi Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SOFI) trade information

Instantly SOFI has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 21.52% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently down -6.93% year-to-date, but still up 16.92% over the last five days. On the other hand, SoFi Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SOFI) is -10.27% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 118.55 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.56 day(s).

SoFi Technologies Inc (SOFI) estimates and forecasts

SoFi Technologies Inc share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -3.04 percent over the past six months and at a 2.50% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 9.20%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 100.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 100.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 33.40%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 14 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $571.7 million in revenue for the current quarter. 11 analysts expect SoFi Technologies Inc to make $573.87 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $443.42 million and $460.16 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 28.90%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 24.70%.

SOFI Dividends

SoFi Technologies Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on January 29.

SoFi Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SOFI)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 3.92% of SoFi Technologies Inc shares, and 39.05% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 40.65%. SoFi Technologies Inc stock is held by 633 institutions, with Vanguard Group Inc being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 7.77% of the shares, which is about 73.83 million shares worth $615.78 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 4.01% or 38.12 million shares worth $317.94 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 25.03 million shares worth $208.77 million, making up 2.63% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund held roughly 20.65 million shares worth around $172.19 million, which represents about 2.17% of the total shares outstanding.