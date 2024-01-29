SMX (Security Matters) Plc (NASDAQ: SMX) Could Be A Good Bet If You’re A Risk-Capital Investor

In the last trading session, 9.76 million shares of the SMX (Security Matters) Plc (NASDAQ:SMX) were traded, and its beta was -1.97. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.43, and it changed around $0.19 or 83.01% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.46M. SMX currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $415.58, offering almost -96546.51% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.21, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 51.16% since then. We note from SMX (Security Matters) Plc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.58 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 355.31K.

SMX (Security Matters) Plc (NASDAQ:SMX) trade information

Instantly SMX has showed a green trend with a performance of 83.01% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently down -39.30% year-to-date, but still up 35.96% over the last five days. On the other hand, SMX (Security Matters) Plc (NASDAQ:SMX) is -50.47% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.11 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.32 day(s).

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

SMX Dividends

SMX (Security Matters) Plc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in February.

SMX (Security Matters) Plc (NASDAQ:SMX)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 2.50% of SMX (Security Matters) Plc shares, and 1.52% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 1.56%. SMX (Security Matters) Plc stock is held by 8 institutions, with Citadel Advisors Llc being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 0.57% of the shares, which is about 12593.0 shares worth $35240.0.

Two Sigma Investments, LP, with 0.08% or 1826.0 shares worth $5109.0 as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

The former held 160.0 shares worth $3590.0, making up 0.01% of all outstanding shares.