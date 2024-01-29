Selina Hospitality PLC. (NASDAQ: SLNA): Get Ready For The Next Few Months

In the last trading session, 2.3 million shares of the Selina Hospitality PLC. (NASDAQ:SLNA) were traded, and its beta was 0.36. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.28, and it changed around $0.08 or 40.74% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $29.60M. SLNA currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $4.00, offering almost -1328.57% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.14, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 50.0% since then. We note from Selina Hospitality PLC.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.37 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 326.76K.

Selina Hospitality PLC. (NASDAQ:SLNA) trade information

Instantly SLNA has showed a green trend with a performance of 40.74% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently up 54.97% year-to-date, but still up 45.49% over the last five days. On the other hand, Selina Hospitality PLC. (NASDAQ:SLNA) is 71.43% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 59970.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.23 day(s).

Selina Hospitality PLC. (SLNA) estimates and forecasts

The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 30.80%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $52.49 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Selina Hospitality PLC. to make $70.48 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023.

SLNA Dividends

Selina Hospitality PLC.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in February.

Selina Hospitality PLC. (NASDAQ:SLNA)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 64.91% of Selina Hospitality PLC. shares, and 5.40% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 15.39%. Selina Hospitality PLC. stock is held by 12 institutions, with Douglas Lane & Associates, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2023, it held 0.89% of the shares, which is about 0.96 million shares worth $0.34 million.

Renaissance Technologies, LLC, with 0.07% or 76416.0 shares worth $77944.0 as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

The former held 60296.0 shares worth $51251.0, making up 0.06% of all outstanding shares.