Sagimet Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: SGMT) Is Something To Consider Today.

In the last trading session, 6.48 million shares of the Sagimet Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:SGMT) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $10.67, and it changed around -$3.35 or -23.89% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $228.12M. SGMT currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $20.71, offering almost -94.1% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.13, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 80.04% since then. We note from Sagimet Biosciences Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 4.83 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 794.23K.

Sagimet Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:SGMT) trade information

Instantly SGMT has showed a red trend with a performance of -23.89% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently up 96.86% year-to-date, but still up 56.45% over the last five days. On the other hand, Sagimet Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:SGMT) is 81.46% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.62 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 4.03 day(s).

SGMT Dividends

Sagimet Biosciences Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in February.

Sagimet Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:SGMT)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 19.10% of Sagimet Biosciences Inc shares, and 71.95% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 88.93%. Sagimet Biosciences Inc stock is held by 68 institutions, with Fidelity Growth Company Fund being the largest institutional investor. By Aug 30, 2023, it held 2.97% of the shares, which is about 0.64 million shares worth $7.67 million.

Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund, with 1.30% or 0.28 million shares worth $4.44 million as of Jul 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.