Safety Shot Inc (NASDAQ: SHOT): A Business Review And Growth Forecast

In the last trading session, 1.96 million shares of the Safety Shot Inc (NASDAQ:SHOT) were traded, and its beta was 1.82. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.47, and it changed around $0.3 or 13.82% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $102.31M. SHOT currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $7.50, offering almost -203.64% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.26, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 89.47% since then. We note from Safety Shot Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.56 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 6.48 million.

Safety Shot Inc (NASDAQ:SHOT) trade information

Instantly SHOT has showed a green trend with a performance of 13.82% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently down -29.63% year-to-date, but still up 9.29% over the last five days. On the other hand, Safety Shot Inc (NASDAQ:SHOT) is -37.15% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 4.74 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.67 day(s).

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

SHOT Dividends

Safety Shot Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in February.

Safety Shot Inc (NASDAQ:SHOT)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 14.39% of Safety Shot Inc shares, and 8.01% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 9.35%. Safety Shot Inc stock is held by 34 institutions, with Glenview Trust Co being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 7.62% of the shares, which is about 2.09 million shares worth $0.88 million.

Sabby Management, LLC, with 5.18% or 1.42 million shares worth $0.6 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 0.24 million shares worth $0.1 million, making up 0.88% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 51735.0 shares worth around $18903.0, which represents about 0.19% of the total shares outstanding.