Rumble Inc (NASDAQ: RUM) Stock: Will It Be A Game-Changer?

In the last trading session, 18.13 million shares of the Rumble Inc (NASDAQ:RUM) were traded, and its beta was 0.81. Most recently the company’s share price was $6.04, and it changed around $0.63 or 11.54% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.69B. RUM currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $11.25, offering almost -86.26% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $3.33, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 44.87% since then. We note from Rumble Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 18.61 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.79 million.

Rumble Inc (NASDAQ:RUM) trade information

Instantly RUM has showed a green trend with a performance of 11.54% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently up 34.52% year-to-date, but still up 68.25% over the last five days. On the other hand, Rumble Inc (NASDAQ:RUM) is 20.80% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 9.63 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 6.25 day(s).

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

Rumble Inc (RUM) estimates and forecasts

Rumble Inc share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -26.16 percent over the past six months and at a -458.33% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 19.70%.

RUM Dividends

Rumble Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in February.

Rumble Inc (NASDAQ:RUM)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 29.57% of Rumble Inc shares, and 23.08% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 32.78%. Rumble Inc stock is held by 152 institutions, with Cantor Fitzgerald, L. P. being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 8.30% of the shares, which is about 9.33 million shares worth $83.24 million.

Vanguard Group Inc, with 5.55% or 6.25 million shares worth $55.71 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 2.18 million shares worth $19.46 million, making up 1.94% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund held roughly 1.73 million shares worth around $15.39 million, which represents about 1.53% of the total shares outstanding.