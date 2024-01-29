Rocket Lab USA Inc (NASDAQ: RKLB): A Business Review And Growth Forecast

In today’s recent session, 0.59 million shares of the Rocket Lab USA Inc (NASDAQ:RKLB) have been traded, and its beta is 1.24. Most recently the company’s share price was $4.97, and it changed around $0.09 or 1.84% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.41B. RKLB at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $8.05, offering almost -61.97% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $3.62, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 27.16% since then. We note from Rocket Lab USA Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 4.35 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 6.03 million.

Rocket Lab USA Inc (NASDAQ:RKLB) trade information

Instantly RKLB has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 1.84% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently down -10.13% year-to-date, but still down -1.58% over the last five days. On the other hand, Rocket Lab USA Inc (NASDAQ:RKLB) is -13.41% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 23.1 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.41 day(s).

Rocket Lab USA Inc (RKLB) estimates and forecasts

Rocket Lab USA Inc share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -30.00 percent over the past six months and at a -27.59% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 8.60%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -25.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 10.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 18.80%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 8 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $65.97 million in revenue for the current quarter. 6 analysts expect Rocket Lab USA Inc to make $97.78 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $51.76 million and $54.9 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 27.40%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 78.10%.

Rocket Lab USA Inc (NASDAQ:RKLB)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 16.90% of Rocket Lab USA Inc shares, and 53.05% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 63.84%. Rocket Lab USA Inc stock is held by 281 institutions, with VK Services, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2023, it held 15.38% of the shares, which is about 74.75 million shares worth $373.77 million.

Deer Management Co. LLC, with 8.38% or 40.74 million shares worth $203.69 million as of Sep 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Nov 29, 2023. The former held 11.11 million shares worth $55.57 million, making up 2.29% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 8.06 million shares worth around $40.32 million, which represents about 1.66% of the total shares outstanding.