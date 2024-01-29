Risk-Takers Will Like Velo3D Inc (NYSE: VLD).

In the last trading session, 15.62 million shares of the Velo3D Inc (NYSE:VLD) were traded, and its beta was 2.01. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.29, and it changed around $0.03 or 11.08% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $61.30M. VLD currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $3.95, offering almost -1262.07% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.24, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 17.24% since then. We note from Velo3D Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 5.79 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.51 million.

Velo3D Inc (NYSE:VLD) trade information

Instantly VLD has showed a green trend with a performance of 11.08% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently down -27.62% year-to-date, but still up 10.69% over the last five days. On the other hand, Velo3D Inc (NYSE:VLD) is -52.25% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 20.64 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.78 day(s).

Velo3D Inc (VLD) estimates and forecasts

The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 25.50%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $19.5 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Velo3D Inc to make $20.9 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $29.78 million and $26.06 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -34.50%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -19.80%.

Velo3D Inc earnings are expected to increase by -13.82% in 2024, but the outlook is positive 17.00% per year for the next five years.

VLD Dividends

Velo3D Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on November 06.

Velo3D Inc (NYSE:VLD)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 11.61% of Velo3D Inc shares, and 45.63% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 51.62%. Velo3D Inc stock is held by 125 institutions, with Deer Management Co. LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 19.24% of the shares, which is about 37.86 million shares worth $81.79 million.

VK Services, LLC, with 15.43% or 30.35 million shares worth $65.56 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

ARK ETF Tr-ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2023. The former held 8.18 million shares worth $12.77 million, making up 4.16% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 4.79 million shares worth around $10.35 million, which represents about 2.44% of the total shares outstanding.