Risk-Takers Will Like TAL Education Group ADR (NYSE: TAL).

In today’s recent session, 4.62 million shares of the TAL Education Group ADR (NYSE:TAL) have been traded, and its beta is 0.09. Most recently the company’s share price was $10.59, and it changed around -$1.16 or -9.91% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $5.20B. TAL at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $13.48, offering almost -27.29% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $5.09, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 51.94% since then. We note from TAL Education Group ADR’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 7.27 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 7.58 million.

TAL Education Group ADR (NYSE:TAL) trade information

Instantly TAL has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -9.91% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently down -16.19% year-to-date, but still down -0.61% over the last five days. On the other hand, TAL Education Group ADR (NYSE:TAL) is -10.37% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 27.2 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 4.03 day(s).

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

TAL Education Group ADR (TAL) estimates and forecasts

TAL Education Group ADR share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 32.31 percent over the past six months and at a 76.19% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 13.60%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 200.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 166.70% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 40.10%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 7 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $383.29 million in revenue for the current quarter. 3 analysts expect TAL Education Group ADR to make $368.02 million in revenue for the quarter ending May 2024. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 42.50%.

TAL Dividends

TAL Education Group ADR’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around April 25 and April 29.

TAL Education Group ADR (NYSE:TAL)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.00% of TAL Education Group ADR shares, and 51.47% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 51.48%. TAL Education Group ADR stock is held by 313 institutions, with Bank of America Corporation being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 3.23% of the shares, which is about 20.46 million shares worth $121.97 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 3.23% or 20.48 million shares worth $122.05 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF and Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 14.5 million shares worth $86.44 million, making up 2.29% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk held roughly 6.17 million shares worth around $50.43 million, which represents about 0.97% of the total shares outstanding.