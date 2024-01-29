Rail Vision Ltd (NASDAQ: RVSN) Surprises The Bears, Looks Good Going Forward

In the last trading session, 13.23 million shares of the Rail Vision Ltd (NASDAQ:RVSN) were traded, and its beta was 1.96. Most recently the company’s share price was $9.50, and it changed around $1.92 or 25.33% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $28.50M. RVSN currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $19.84, offering almost -108.84% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.01, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 89.37% since then. We note from Rail Vision Ltd’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 23.02 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.54 million.

Rail Vision Ltd (NASDAQ:RVSN) trade information

Instantly RVSN has showed a green trend with a performance of 25.33% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently up 523.28% year-to-date, but still up 593.43% over the last five days. On the other hand, Rail Vision Ltd (NASDAQ:RVSN) is 573.85% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 63980.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.94 day(s).

Rail Vision Ltd (RVSN) estimates and forecasts

The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 137.50%, up from the previous year.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -63.85%.

RVSN Dividends

Rail Vision Ltd’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in February.

Rail Vision Ltd (NASDAQ:RVSN)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 60.59% of Rail Vision Ltd shares, and 2.31% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 5.85%. Rail Vision Ltd stock is held by 5 institutions, with Walleye Capital LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 1.59% of the shares, which is about 0.38 million shares worth $0.19 million.

MMCAP International, Inc. SPC, with 0.93% or 0.22 million shares worth $0.11 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

The former held 6227.0 shares worth $3736.0, making up 0.03% of all outstanding shares.