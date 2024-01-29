Plug Power Inc (NASDAQ:PLUG) – Investors View The Stock Differently Today

In the last trading session, 30.71 million shares of the Plug Power Inc (NASDAQ:PLUG) were traded, and its beta was 1.64. Most recently the company’s share price was $3.40, and it changed around $0.0 or 0.00% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.06B. PLUG currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $18.88, offering almost -455.29% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.26, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 33.53% since then. We note from Plug Power Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 70.74 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 43.04 million.

Plug Power Inc (NASDAQ:PLUG) trade information

The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently down -24.44% year-to-date, but still up 26.87% over the last five days. On the other hand, Plug Power Inc (NASDAQ:PLUG) is -28.87% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 158.33 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 4.84 day(s).

Plug Power Inc (PLUG) estimates and forecasts

Plug Power Inc share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -70.82 percent over the past six months and at a -35.20% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 18.30%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -10.50% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 17.10% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 30.90%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 21 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $252.09 million in revenue for the current quarter. 15 analysts expect Plug Power Inc to make $242.88 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $220.74 million and $210.29 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 14.20%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 15.50%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -15.73%.

PLUG Dividends

Plug Power Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 28 and March 04.

Plug Power Inc (NASDAQ:PLUG)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 9.93% of Plug Power Inc shares, and 56.66% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 62.91%. Plug Power Inc stock is held by 732 institutions, with Vanguard Group Inc being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 9.03% of the shares, which is about 54.36 million shares worth $564.83 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 8.12% or 48.88 million shares worth $507.86 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 18.91 million shares worth $196.46 million, making up 3.14% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Global Clean Energy ETF held roughly 10.2 million shares worth around $86.28 million, which represents about 1.69% of the total shares outstanding.