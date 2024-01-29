Pagaya Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ: PGY) In 2024: Will It Be Worth Investing In?

In the last trading session, 3.94 million shares of the Pagaya Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:PGY) were traded, and its beta was 6.89. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.15, and it changed around $0.02 or 1.77% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $820.47M. PGY currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $2.83, offering almost -146.09% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.78, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 32.17% since then. We note from Pagaya Technologies Ltd’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 9.04 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 8.43 million.

Pagaya Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:PGY) trade information

Instantly PGY has showed a green trend with a performance of 1.77% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently down -16.67% year-to-date, but still up 6.48% over the last five days. On the other hand, Pagaya Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:PGY) is -21.23% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 3.44 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.39 day(s).

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

Pagaya Technologies Ltd (PGY) estimates and forecasts

Pagaya Technologies Ltd share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -50.22 percent over the past six months and at a 128.57% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 9.20%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 80.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 88.90% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 9.00%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 6 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $222.31 million in revenue for the current quarter. 6 analysts expect Pagaya Technologies Ltd to make $228.35 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $192.81 million and $186.64 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 15.30%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 22.30%.

PGY Dividends

Pagaya Technologies Ltd’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in February.

Pagaya Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:PGY)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 25.73% of Pagaya Technologies Ltd shares, and 42.07% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 56.65%. Pagaya Technologies Ltd stock is held by 81 institutions, with Viola Ventures V.c. Management 4 Ltd. being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2023, it held 18.37% of the shares, which is about 98.11 million shares worth $112.83 million.

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd, with 5.26% or 28.09 million shares worth $32.31 million as of Sep 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

ARK ETF Tr-ARK Israel Innovative Technology ETF and iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Nov 29, 2023. The former held 1.44 million shares worth $1.66 million, making up 0.27% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF held roughly 0.79 million shares worth around $0.91 million, which represents about 0.15% of the total shares outstanding.