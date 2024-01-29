Pacific Biosciences of California Inc’s (PACB): Have You Analyzed Stock’s Trends & Performance

In the last trading session, 12.21 million shares of the Pacific Biosciences of California Inc (NASDAQ:PACB) were traded, and its beta was 1.91. Most recently the company’s share price was $7.02, and it changed around -$0.08 or -1.13% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.88B. PACB currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $14.55, offering almost -107.26% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $5.74, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 18.23% since then. We note from Pacific Biosciences of California Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 9.93 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 6.80 million.

Pacific Biosciences of California Inc (NASDAQ:PACB) trade information

Instantly PACB has showed a red trend with a performance of -1.13% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently down -28.44% year-to-date, but still up 6.53% over the last five days. On the other hand, Pacific Biosciences of California Inc (NASDAQ:PACB) is -31.71% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 36.0 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 4.52 day(s).

Pacific Biosciences of California Inc (PACB) estimates and forecasts

Pacific Biosciences of California Inc share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -46.78 percent over the past six months and at a 17.39% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 10.30%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 24.30% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 25.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 55.00%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 14 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $56.68 million in revenue for the current quarter. 12 analysts expect Pacific Biosciences of California Inc to make $53.97 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $27.35 million and $34.38 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 107.20%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 57.00%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -9.97%. Pacific Biosciences of California Inc earnings are expected to increase by 16.32% in 2024, but the outlook is negative -1.00% per year for the next five years.

PACB Dividends

Pacific Biosciences of California Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 14 and February 19.

Pacific Biosciences of California Inc (NASDAQ:PACB)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.53% of Pacific Biosciences of California Inc shares, and 99.13% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 100.67%. Pacific Biosciences of California Inc stock is held by 370 institutions, with ARK Investment Management, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2023, it held 11.90% of the shares, which is about 29.82 million shares worth $249.02 million.

Vanguard Group Inc, with 9.23% or 23.13 million shares worth $307.59 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF and ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2023. The former held 16.06 million shares worth $134.09 million, making up 6.41% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF held roughly 11.56 million shares worth around $96.5 million, which represents about 4.61% of the total shares outstanding.