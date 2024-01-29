Nxu Inc (NASDAQ: NXU): Are We Watching A Disaster Or Are We Buying A Gold Mine?

In the last trading session, 1.22 million shares of the Nxu Inc (NASDAQ:NXU) were traded, and its beta was 2.61. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.15, and it changed around -$0.17 or -12.88% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $0.45M. NXU currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $520.50, offering almost -45160.87% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.94, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 18.26% since then. We note from Nxu Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 3.7 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.12 million.

Nxu Inc (NASDAQ:NXU) trade information

Instantly NXU has showed a red trend with a performance of -12.88% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently down -50.00% year-to-date, but still down -8.73% over the last five days. On the other hand, Nxu Inc (NASDAQ:NXU) is -63.14% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.36 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.34 day(s).

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

Nxu Inc (NXU) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 95.50% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 87.90% in the next quarter.

NXU Dividends

Nxu Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in February.

Nxu Inc (NASDAQ:NXU)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.66% of Nxu Inc shares, and 5.85% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 5.95%. Nxu Inc stock is held by 32 institutions, with Schonfeld Strategic Advisors Llc being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 0.37% of the shares, which is about 0.37 million shares worth $0.19 million.

Geode Capital Management, LLC, with 0.22% or 0.21 million shares worth $0.11 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Schwab Strategic Tr-Schwab U.S. Small Cap ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 66186.0 shares worth $35105.0, making up 0.07% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Schwab Strategic Tr-Schwab U.S. Small Cap ETF held roughly 47744.0 shares worth around $23394.0, which represents about 0.05% of the total shares outstanding.