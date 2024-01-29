NVIDIA Corp (NASDAQ: NVDA): How It Has Performed & Trended

In today’s recent session, 7.21 million shares of the NVIDIA Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) have been traded, and its beta is 1.69. Most recently the company’s share price was $615.83, and it changed around $5.52 or 0.90% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1521.10B. NVDA at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $628.49, offering almost -2.06% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $189.50, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 69.23% since then. We note from NVIDIA Corp’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 44.91 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 42.54 million.

NVIDIA Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) trade information

Instantly NVDA has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 0.90% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently up 24.35% year-to-date, but still up 3.23% over the last five days. On the other hand, NVIDIA Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) is 24.62% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 27.56 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.67 day(s).

NVIDIA Corp (NVDA) estimates and forecasts

NVIDIA Corp share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 31.73 percent over the past six months and at a 268.56% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of -14.50%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 371.60% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 342.90% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 101.50%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 31 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $18.57 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 28 analysts expect NVIDIA Corp to make $19.49 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Apr 2024. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $6.05 billion and $6.52 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 206.90%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 199.00%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 7.65%.

NVDA Dividends

NVIDIA Corp’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on February 21. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 0.03 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.17. It is important to note, however, that the 0.03% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

NVIDIA Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 4.04% of NVIDIA Corp shares, and 68.42% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 71.30%. NVIDIA Corp stock is held by 4,860 institutions, with Vanguard Group Inc being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2023, it held 8.25% of the shares, which is about 203.68 million shares worth $125.72 billion.

Blackrock Inc., with 7.28% or 179.72 million shares worth $110.93 billion as of Sep 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2023. The former held 73.06 million shares worth $45.1 billion, making up 2.96% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard 500 Index Fund held roughly 59.36 million shares worth around $36.64 billion, which represents about 2.40% of the total shares outstanding.