MyMD Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: MYMD) Stock: Will It Be A Game-Changer?

In the last trading session, 1.34 million shares of the MyMD Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:MYMD) were traded, and its beta was 2.37. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.16, and it changed around -$0.01 or -5.20% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $7.98M. MYMD currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $2.98, offering almost -1762.5% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.16. We note from MyMD Pharmaceuticals Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.64 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.46 million.

MyMD Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:MYMD) trade information

Instantly MYMD has showed a red trend with a performance of -5.20% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently down -39.43% year-to-date, but still down -15.30% over the last five days. On the other hand, MyMD Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:MYMD) is -34.08% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 3.55 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.54 day(s).

MyMD Pharmaceuticals Inc (MYMD) estimates and forecasts

The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 179.90%, up from the previous year.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 73.50%.

MYMD Dividends

MyMD Pharmaceuticals Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 29 and April 02.

MyMD Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:MYMD)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 6.81% of MyMD Pharmaceuticals Inc shares, and 12.78% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 13.72%. MyMD Pharmaceuticals Inc stock is held by 57 institutions, with Vanguard Group Inc being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 3.25% of the shares, which is about 1.46 million shares worth $2.19 million.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co., Ltd., with 2.63% or 1.18 million shares worth $1.78 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Global X Fds-The Global X Cannabis ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 0.99 million shares worth $1.48 million, making up 2.20% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Global X Fds-The Global X Cannabis ETF held roughly 0.93 million shares worth around $0.55 million, which represents about 2.08% of the total shares outstanding.