Meta Platforms Inc (NASDAQ: META): Get Ready For The Next Few Months

In today’s recent session, 4.37 million shares of the Meta Platforms Inc (NASDAQ:META) have been traded, and its beta is 1.16. Most recently the company’s share price was $399.39, and it changed around $5.25 or 1.33% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1026.39B. META at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $396.79, offering almost 0.65% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $146.95, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 63.21% since then. We note from Meta Platforms Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 16.23 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 16.63 million.

Meta Platforms Inc (NASDAQ:META) trade information

Instantly META has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 1.33% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently up 12.84% year-to-date, but still up 4.61% over the last five days. On the other hand, Meta Platforms Inc (NASDAQ:META) is 11.62% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 26.92 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.63 day(s).

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

Meta Platforms Inc (META) estimates and forecasts

Meta Platforms Inc share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 22.71 percent over the past six months and at a 46.08% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 19.70%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 158.50% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 49.50% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 5.50%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 40 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $36 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 31 analysts expect Meta Platforms Inc to make $31.06 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $32.16 billion and $28.64 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 11.90%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 8.40%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 9.76%. Meta Platforms Inc earnings are expected to increase by 67.55% in 2024, but the outlook is positive 32.00% per year for the next five years.

META Dividends

Meta Platforms Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around January 30 and February 05.

Meta Platforms Inc (NASDAQ:META)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.17% of Meta Platforms Inc shares, and 78.31% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 78.45%. Meta Platforms Inc stock is held by 4,443 institutions, with Vanguard Group Inc being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 8.17% of the shares, which is about 181.51 million shares worth $52.09 billion.

Blackrock Inc., with 7.01% or 155.78 million shares worth $44.7 billion as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 68.99 million shares worth $19.8 billion, making up 3.10% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard 500 Index Fund held roughly 52.67 million shares worth around $15.12 billion, which represents about 2.37% of the total shares outstanding.