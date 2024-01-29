Mesa Air Group Inc. (NASDAQ: MESA) Could Bring Massive Returns?

In the last trading session, 1.24 million shares of the Mesa Air Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA) were traded, and its beta was 3.03. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.99, and it changed around -$0.08 or -7.49% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $40.42M. MESA currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $3.82, offering almost -285.86% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.40, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 59.6% since then. We note from Mesa Air Group Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 8.33 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.72 million.

Mesa Air Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA) trade information

Instantly MESA has showed a red trend with a performance of -7.49% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently down -1.99% year-to-date, but still up 3.11% over the last five days. On the other hand, Mesa Air Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA) is -2.95% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.41 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.99 day(s).

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

Mesa Air Group Inc. (MESA) estimates and forecasts

Mesa Air Group Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -53.85 percent over the past six months and at a 123.38% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of -5.50%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 59.50% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -166.70% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -6.40%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $114 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Mesa Air Group Inc. to make $126 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $125.63 million and $147.17 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -9.30%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -14.40%.

MESA Dividends

Mesa Air Group Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 07 and February 12.

Mesa Air Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 21.39% of Mesa Air Group Inc. shares, and 19.84% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 25.24%. Mesa Air Group Inc. stock is held by 52 institutions, with Bank of America Corporation being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 6.82% of the shares, which is about 2.78 million shares worth $7.1 million.

Vanguard Group Inc, with 4.07% or 1.66 million shares worth $4.24 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 1.11 million shares worth $2.83 million, making up 2.72% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 0.47 million shares worth around $1.21 million, which represents about 1.16% of the total shares outstanding.