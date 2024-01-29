Mereo Biopharma Group Plc ADR (NASDAQ:MREO) – Analysts See The Stock Differently Today

In the last trading session, 5.06 million shares of the Mereo Biopharma Group Plc ADR (NASDAQ:MREO) were traded, and its beta was 0.85. Most recently the company’s share price was $3.92, and it changed around $0.28 or 7.69% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $503.29M. MREO currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $3.75, offering almost 4.34% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.69, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 82.4% since then. We note from Mereo Biopharma Group Plc ADR’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 3.46 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.27 million.

Mereo Biopharma Group Plc ADR (NASDAQ:MREO) trade information

Instantly MREO has showed a green trend with a performance of 7.69% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently up 69.70% year-to-date, but still up 24.25% over the last five days. On the other hand, Mereo Biopharma Group Plc ADR (NASDAQ:MREO) is 69.70% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.39 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.49 day(s).

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

Mereo Biopharma Group Plc ADR (MREO) estimates and forecasts

Mereo Biopharma Group Plc ADR share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 232.20 percent over the past six months and at a 105.41% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 15.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 37.31%.

MREO Dividends

Mereo Biopharma Group Plc ADR’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 20 and February 24.

Mereo Biopharma Group Plc ADR (NASDAQ:MREO)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.51% of Mereo Biopharma Group Plc ADR shares, and 52.88% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 53.15%. Mereo Biopharma Group Plc ADR stock is held by 63 institutions, with Rubric Capital Management LP being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2023, it held 17.15% of the shares, which is about 11.62 million shares worth $45.54 million.

Soleus Capital Management, L.P., with 14.29% or 9.68 million shares worth $37.94 million as of Sep 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

abrdn Healthcare Investors and abrdn Life Sciences Investors were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2023. The former held 1.06 million shares worth $4.17 million, making up 1.57% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, abrdn Life Sciences Investors held roughly 0.49 million shares worth around $1.91 million, which represents about 0.72% of the total shares outstanding.