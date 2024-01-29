Medical Properties Trust Inc (NYSE: MPW): Stock Performance & Trend Analysis

In today’s recent session, 9.34 million shares of the Medical Properties Trust Inc (NYSE:MPW) have been traded, and its beta is 1.11. Most recently the company’s share price was $3.19, and it changed around -$0.08 or -2.45% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.91B. MPW at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $13.69, offering almost -329.15% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.92, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 8.46% since then. We note from Medical Properties Trust Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 22.82 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 20.41 million.

Medical Properties Trust Inc (NYSE:MPW) trade information

Instantly MPW has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -2.45% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently down -35.03% year-to-date, but still down -1.54% over the last five days. On the other hand, Medical Properties Trust Inc (NYSE:MPW) is -34.90% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 164.89 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 5.93 day(s).

Medical Properties Trust Inc (MPW) estimates and forecasts

Medical Properties Trust Inc share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -68.26 percent over the past six months and at a -16.48% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of -5.90%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 112.50% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 280.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -15.00%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 5 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $316.71 million in revenue for the current quarter. 4 analysts expect Medical Properties Trust Inc to make $333.77 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $380.49 million and $354.55 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -16.80%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -5.90%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 12.91%. Medical Properties Trust Inc earnings are expected to increase by -77.78% in 2024, but the outlook is negative -9.40% per year for the next five years.

MPW Dividends

Medical Properties Trust Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 21 and February 26. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 28.84 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.92. It is important to note, however, that the 28.84% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.