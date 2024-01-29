Lilium N.V (NASDAQ: LILM) Stock: Can It Surge Further?

In the last trading session, 1.36 million shares of the Lilium N.V (NASDAQ:LILM) were traded, and its beta was 1.95. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.83, and it changed around -$0.02 or -2.05% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $436.71M. LILM currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $1.90, offering almost -128.92% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.37, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 55.42% since then. We note from Lilium N.V’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.73 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.22 million.

Lilium N.V (NASDAQ:LILM) trade information

Instantly LILM has showed a red trend with a performance of -2.05% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently down -29.66% year-to-date, but still down -0.54% over the last five days. On the other hand, Lilium N.V (NASDAQ:LILM) is -35.66% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 19.82 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 5.1 day(s).

Lilium N.V (LILM) estimates and forecasts

Lilium N.V share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -28.45 percent over the past six months and at a 29.76% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 0.10%.

LILM Dividends

Lilium N.V’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around December 29 and January 02.

Lilium N.V (NASDAQ:LILM)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 52.10% of Lilium N.V shares, and 6.97% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 14.56%. Lilium N.V stock is held by 67 institutions, with Palantir Technologies Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 0.94% of the shares, which is about 4.67 million shares worth $8.22 million.

Allianz Asset Management GmbH, with 0.51% or 2.51 million shares worth $4.41 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Roxbury/Hood River Small Cap Growth Fund and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jul 30, 2023. The former held 6.81 million shares worth $9.33 million, making up 1.37% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF held roughly 0.28 million shares worth around $0.2 million, which represents about 0.06% of the total shares outstanding.