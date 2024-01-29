Let’s Talk About Wall Street’s Projection For Compugen Ltd (NASDAQ: CGEN).

In the last trading session, 1.85 million shares of the Compugen Ltd (NASDAQ:CGEN) were traded, and its beta was 2.65. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.21, and it changed around $0.1 or 4.74% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $195.21M. CGEN currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $2.46, offering almost -11.31% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.53, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 76.02% since then. We note from Compugen Ltd’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.81 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.61 million.

Compugen Ltd (NASDAQ:CGEN) trade information

Instantly CGEN has showed a green trend with a performance of 4.74% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently up 11.62% year-to-date, but still up 13.92% over the last five days. On the other hand, Compugen Ltd (NASDAQ:CGEN) is 28.49% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.6 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.24 day(s).

Compugen Ltd (CGEN) estimates and forecasts

Compugen Ltd share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 114.56 percent over the past six months and at a 12.82% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 15.10%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 150.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -9.10% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 44.40%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 3 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $8.33 million in revenue for the current quarter. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 11.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 11.57%.

CGEN Dividends

Compugen Ltd’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 26 and March 01.