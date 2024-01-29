Let’s Talk About Wall Street’s Projection For Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG).

In today’s recent session, 5.04 million shares of the Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) have been traded, and its beta is 1.07. Most recently the company’s share price was $153.34, and it changed around -$0.45 or -0.29% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1919.20B. GOOG at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $154.76, offering almost -0.93% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $88.86, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 42.05% since then. We note from Alphabet Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 19.33 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 21.10 million.

Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) trade information

Instantly GOOG has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -0.29% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently up 8.81% year-to-date, but still up 3.81% over the last five days. On the other hand, Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) is 8.41% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 37.69 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.69 day(s).

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

Alphabet Inc (GOOG) estimates and forecasts

Alphabet Inc share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 15.28 percent over the past six months and at a 26.54% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 22.10%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 51.40% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 26.50% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 8.30%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 30 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $85.29 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 23 analysts expect Alphabet Inc to make $78.48 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $76.05 billion and $69.79 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 12.10%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 12.50%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 38.33%. Alphabet Inc earnings are expected to increase by 25.93% in 2024, but the outlook is positive 18.74% per year for the next five years.

GOOG Dividends

Alphabet Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around January 31 and February 05.

Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.02% of Alphabet Inc shares, and 62.22% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 62.23%. Alphabet Inc stock is held by 4,548 institutions, with Vanguard Group Inc being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 7.22% of the shares, which is about 413.43 million shares worth $50.01 billion.

Blackrock Inc., with 6.27% or 359.18 million shares worth $43.45 billion as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 155.72 million shares worth $18.84 billion, making up 2.72% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard 500 Index Fund held roughly 121.68 million shares worth around $14.72 billion, which represents about 2.13% of the total shares outstanding.