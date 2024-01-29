Let’s Talk About How Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) Stock Is Doing.

In today’s recent session, 39.03 million shares of the Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) have been traded, and its beta is 2.41. Most recently the company’s share price was $188.20, and it changed around $4.95 or 2.70% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $598.27B. TSLA at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $299.29, offering almost -59.03% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $152.37, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 19.04% since then. We note from Tesla Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 120.52 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 117.79 million.

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) trade information

Instantly TSLA has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 2.70% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently down -24.26% year-to-date, but still down -9.87% over the last five days. On the other hand, Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) is -28.01% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 80.47 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.73 day(s).

Tesla Inc (TSLA) estimates and forecasts

Tesla Inc share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -29.36 percent over the past six months and at a 18.91% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 9.40%.

Tesla Inc earnings are expected to increase by 0.54% in 2024, but the outlook is positive 9.05% per year for the next five years.

TSLA Dividends

Tesla Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around April 17 and April 22.

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 13.02% of Tesla Inc shares, and 44.85% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 51.56%. Tesla Inc stock is held by 3,712 institutions, with Vanguard Group Inc being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 7.01% of the shares, which is about 222.49 million shares worth $58.24 billion.

Blackrock Inc., with 5.86% or 185.89 million shares worth $48.66 billion as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 84.02 million shares worth $21.99 billion, making up 2.65% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard 500 Index Fund held roughly 64.14 million shares worth around $16.79 billion, which represents about 2.02% of the total shares outstanding.