Let’s Talk About How Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV Ltd (NASDAQ: LYT) Stock Is Doing.

In the last trading session, 5.14 million shares of the Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV Ltd (NASDAQ:LYT) were traded, and its beta was 2.25. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.10, and it changed around $0.0 or -3.03% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $17.48M. LYT currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $1.40, offering almost -1300.0% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.09, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 10.0% since then. We note from Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV Ltd’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 36.84 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 6.13 million.

Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV Ltd (NASDAQ:LYT) trade information

Instantly LYT has showed a red trend with a performance of -3.03% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently down -13.51% year-to-date, but still down -6.43% over the last five days. On the other hand, Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV Ltd (NASDAQ:LYT) is -13.90% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 23450.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.08 day(s).

LYT Dividends

Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV Ltd’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in February.

Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV Ltd (NASDAQ:LYT)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 78.64% of Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV Ltd shares, and 0.68% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 3.16%. Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV Ltd stock is held by 9 institutions, with Citadel Advisors Llc being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 0.10% of the shares, which is about 38674.0 shares worth $18165.0.

Geode Capital Management, LLC, with 0.10% or 40712.0 shares worth $19122.0 as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

The former held 40712.0 shares worth $22391.0, making up 0.10% of all outstanding shares.