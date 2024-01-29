Let’s Get Started On The Revelation Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: REVB) Stock Forecast.

In today’s recent session, 2.35 million shares of the Revelation Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:REVB) have been traded, and its beta is 0.35. Most recently the company’s share price was $16.82, and it changed around $6.95 or 70.49% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $3.53M. REVB at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $341.77, offering almost -1931.93% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $8.25, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 50.95% since then. We note from Revelation Biosciences Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 34670.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 7.43K.

Revelation Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:REVB) trade information

Instantly REVB has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 70.49% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently up 11.98% year-to-date, but still up 33.49% over the last five days. On the other hand, Revelation Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:REVB) is 13.96% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 19230.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 9.15 day(s).

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

Revelation Biosciences Inc (REVB) estimates and forecasts

Revelation Biosciences Inc share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -31.21 percent over the past six months and at a 105.87% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 15.10%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 74.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -117.20% in the next quarter.

REVB Dividends

Revelation Biosciences Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 28 and April 01.

Revelation Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:REVB)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 2.52% of Revelation Biosciences Inc shares, and 18.61% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 19.09%. Revelation Biosciences Inc stock is held by 14 institutions, with Sabby Management, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 5.61% of the shares, which is about 0.35 million shares worth $0.33 million.

Walleye Capital LLC, with 4.91% or 0.31 million shares worth $0.29 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

The former held 600.0 shares worth $564.0, making up 0.01% of all outstanding shares.