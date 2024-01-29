Let’s Discuss The Gamida Cell Ltd (NASDAQ: GMDA) Stock Forecast.

In the last trading session, 5.62 million shares of the Gamida Cell Ltd (NASDAQ:GMDA) were traded, and its beta was 1.05. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.36, and it changed around -$0.05 or -10.67% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $48.32M. GMDA currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $2.51, offering almost -597.22% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.22, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 38.89% since then. We note from Gamida Cell Ltd’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 4.88 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.20 million.

Gamida Cell Ltd (NASDAQ:GMDA) trade information

Instantly GMDA has showed a red trend with a performance of -10.67% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently down -11.73% year-to-date, but still up 19.48% over the last five days. On the other hand, Gamida Cell Ltd (NASDAQ:GMDA) is 19.17% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 7.93 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.68 day(s).

Gamida Cell Ltd (GMDA) estimates and forecasts

Gamida Cell Ltd share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -72.40 percent over the past six months and at a 46.77% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 15.10%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 50.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 51.90% in the next quarter.

Consensus estimates provided by 4 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $1.06 million in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect Gamida Cell Ltd to make $3.23 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -9.78%.

GMDA Dividends

Gamida Cell Ltd’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 25 and March 29.

Gamida Cell Ltd (NASDAQ:GMDA)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 9.74% of Gamida Cell Ltd shares, and 31.84% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 35.27%. Gamida Cell Ltd stock is held by 64 institutions, with FMR, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 7.04% of the shares, which is about 8.55 million shares worth $16.5 million.

Meitav Investment House Ltd., with 3.01% or 3.66 million shares worth $7.05 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Variable Insurance Products Fund-Growth Portfolio and Fidelity Capital Appreciation Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Aug 30, 2023. The former held 2.21 million shares worth $2.61 million, making up 1.82% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Capital Appreciation Fund held roughly 2.17 million shares worth around $3.1 million, which represents about 1.78% of the total shares outstanding.