Let’s Discuss The Edgewise Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: EWTX) Stock Forecast.

In the last trading session, 1.73 million shares of the Edgewise Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:EWTX) were traded, and its beta was 0.20. Most recently the company’s share price was $16.52, and it changed around $0.79 or 5.02% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.41B. EWTX currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $16.00, offering almost 3.15% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $5.12, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 69.01% since then. We note from Edgewise Therapeutics Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.98 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 798.05K.

Edgewise Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:EWTX) trade information

Instantly EWTX has showed a green trend with a performance of 5.02% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently up 51.01% year-to-date, but still up 26.69% over the last five days. On the other hand, Edgewise Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:EWTX) is 73.53% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 8.17 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 9.16 day(s).

Edgewise Therapeutics Inc (EWTX) estimates and forecasts

Edgewise Therapeutics Inc share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 148.80 percent over the past six months and at a -22.05% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 15.10%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -38.70% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -25.00% in the next quarter.

EWTX Dividends

Edgewise Therapeutics Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 21 and February 26.

Edgewise Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:EWTX)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.47% of Edgewise Therapeutics Inc shares, and 82.41% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 82.80%. Edgewise Therapeutics Inc stock is held by 132 institutions, with Orbimed Advisors LLC. being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 22.96% of the shares, which is about 14.57 million shares worth $112.9 million.

FMR, LLC, with 11.59% or 7.36 million shares worth $57.02 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Fidelity Small Cap Growth Fund and Fidelity Series Small Cap Opportunities Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jul 30, 2023. The former held 1.35 million shares worth $9.81 million, making up 2.12% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Series Small Cap Opportunities Fund held roughly 1.27 million shares worth around $9.29 million, which represents about 2.01% of the total shares outstanding.