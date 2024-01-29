Kintara Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: KTRA)’s Outlook Shocks Bears.

In the last trading session, 7.6 million shares of the Kintara Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:KTRA) were traded, and its beta was 0.62. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.13, and it changed around $0.01 or 9.17% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $0.45M. KTRA currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $7.65, offering almost -5784.62% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.11, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 15.38% since then. We note from Kintara Therapeutics Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 9.08 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 5.81 million.

Kintara Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:KTRA) trade information

Instantly KTRA has showed a green trend with a performance of 9.17% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently down -21.40% year-to-date, but still down -2.77% over the last five days. On the other hand, Kintara Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:KTRA) is -22.99% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.41 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.04 day(s).

Kintara Therapeutics Inc (KTRA) estimates and forecasts

Kintara Therapeutics Inc share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -97.03 percent over the past six months and at a 95.15% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 15.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 49.09%.

KTRA Dividends

Kintara Therapeutics Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 12 and February 16.

Kintara Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:KTRA)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 2.40% of Kintara Therapeutics Inc shares, and 2.72% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 2.79%. Kintara Therapeutics Inc stock is held by 11 institutions, with Geode Capital Management, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 0.80% of the shares, which is about 14036.0 shares worth $56565.0.

State Street Corporation, with 0.61% or 10721.0 shares worth $43205.0 as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of May 30, 2023. The former held 9104.0 shares worth $29223.0, making up 0.52% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 7563.0 shares worth around $30478.0, which represents about 0.43% of the total shares outstanding.