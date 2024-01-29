Jetblue Airways Corp (NASDAQ: JBLU) Could Be A Good Bet If You’re A Risk-Capital Investor

In today’s recent session, 3.55 million shares of the Jetblue Airways Corp (NASDAQ:JBLU) have been traded, and its beta is 1.80. Most recently the company’s share price was $5.51, and it changed around -$0.02 or -0.36% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.84B. JBLU at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $9.45, offering almost -71.51% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $3.42, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 37.93% since then. We note from Jetblue Airways Corp’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 26.16 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 17.99 million.

Jetblue Airways Corp (NASDAQ:JBLU) trade information

Instantly JBLU has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -0.36% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently down -0.72% year-to-date, but still up 10.20% over the last five days. On the other hand, Jetblue Airways Corp (NASDAQ:JBLU) is -3.50% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 37.0 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.39 day(s).

Jetblue Airways Corp (JBLU) estimates and forecasts

Jetblue Airways Corp share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -29.81 percent over the past six months and at a 32.50% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of -5.50%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -227.30% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -29.40% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 4.50%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 11 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $2.28 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 7 analysts expect Jetblue Airways Corp to make $2.2 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $2.42 billion and $2.33 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -5.40%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -5.50%.