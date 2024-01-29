It’s Easy To Bet On Ardelyx Inc (NASDAQ: ARDX) For Economic Progress Over The Impending Months

In the last trading session, 6.15 million shares of the Ardelyx Inc (NASDAQ:ARDX) were traded, and its beta was 0.94. Most recently the company’s share price was $9.06, and it changed around $0.17 or 1.91% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.10B. ARDX currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $9.38, offering almost -3.53% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.78, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 69.32% since then. We note from Ardelyx Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 5.64 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 6.21 million.

Ardelyx Inc (NASDAQ:ARDX) trade information

Instantly ARDX has showed a green trend with a performance of 1.91% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently up 46.13% year-to-date, but still up 9.42% over the last five days. On the other hand, Ardelyx Inc (NASDAQ:ARDX) is 40.03% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 29.02 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.48 day(s).

Ardelyx Inc (ARDX) estimates and forecasts

Ardelyx Inc share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 151.67 percent over the past six months and at a 35.71% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 11.60%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -250.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 15.40% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 138.80%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 8 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $34.05 million in revenue for the current quarter. 8 analysts expect Ardelyx Inc to make $34.29 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $44.18 million and $11.37 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -22.90%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 201.60%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 20.81%. Ardelyx Inc earnings are expected to increase by 35.89% in 2024, but the outlook is positive 30.00% per year for the next five years.

ARDX Dividends

Ardelyx Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 29 and March 04.

Ardelyx Inc (NASDAQ:ARDX)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.74% of Ardelyx Inc shares, and 55.12% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 56.10%. Ardelyx Inc stock is held by 213 institutions, with State Street Corporation being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 10.30% of the shares, which is about 22.44 million shares worth $76.06 million.

Janus Henderson Group PLC, with 10.02% or 21.83 million shares worth $73.99 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Aug 30, 2023. The former held 17.61 million shares worth $75.03 million, making up 8.08% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 6.87 million shares worth around $23.28 million, which represents about 3.15% of the total shares outstanding.