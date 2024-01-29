Is Werewolf Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: HOWL) Worth Your Money In 2024?

In today’s recent session, 0.76 million shares of the Werewolf Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:HOWL) have been traded, and its beta is 0.49. Most recently the company’s share price was $4.32, and it changed around -$0.03 or -0.69% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $156.34M. HOWL at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $5.59, offering almost -29.4% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.57, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 63.66% since then. We note from Werewolf Therapeutics Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.22 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 957.34K.

Werewolf Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:HOWL) trade information

Instantly HOWL has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -0.69% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently up 11.92% year-to-date, but still up 4.85% over the last five days. On the other hand, Werewolf Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:HOWL) is 11.05% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.25 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.09 day(s).

Werewolf Therapeutics Inc (HOWL) estimates and forecasts

Werewolf Therapeutics Inc share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 58.24 percent over the past six months and at a 38.17% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 15.10%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -10.30% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -17.60% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 26.40%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 4 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $2.3 million in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect Werewolf Therapeutics Inc to make $2.5 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $7.28 million and $4.46 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -68.40%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -44.00%.

Werewolf Therapeutics Inc earnings are expected to increase by 41.13% in 2024, but the outlook is positive 8.10% per year for the next five years.

HOWL Dividends

Werewolf Therapeutics Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in February.

Werewolf Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:HOWL)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 7.98% of Werewolf Therapeutics Inc shares, and 82.36% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 89.51%. Werewolf Therapeutics Inc stock is held by 46 institutions, with RA Capital Management, L.P. being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2023, it held 16.98% of the shares, which is about 6.14 million shares worth $27.1 million.

MPM Asset Management, LLC, with 11.84% or 4.28 million shares worth $18.89 million as of Sep 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2023. The former held 0.39 million shares worth $1.71 million, making up 1.07% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 0.15 million shares worth around $0.67 million, which represents about 0.42% of the total shares outstanding.