Is Jaguar Health Inc (NASDAQ: JAGX)’s Stock Ready To Increase In Value?

In the last trading session, 102.33 million shares of the Jaguar Health Inc (NASDAQ:JAGX) were traded, and its beta was 1.38. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.11, and it changed around -$0.01 or -2.09% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $5.72M. JAGX currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $5.08, offering almost -4518.18% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.09, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 18.18% since then. We note from Jaguar Health Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 25.75 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 6.38 million.

Jaguar Health Inc (NASDAQ:JAGX) trade information

Instantly JAGX has showed a red trend with a performance of -2.09% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently down -25.63% year-to-date, but still up 11.15% over the last five days. On the other hand, Jaguar Health Inc (NASDAQ:JAGX) is -34.34% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 2.95 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.44 day(s).

Jaguar Health Inc (JAGX) estimates and forecasts

Jaguar Health Inc share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -81.41 percent over the past six months and at a 83.89% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 11.60%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -22.00%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $2.61 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Jaguar Health Inc to make $2.76 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -19.90%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 80.25%.

JAGX Dividends

Jaguar Health Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 22 and March 26.

Jaguar Health Inc (NASDAQ:JAGX)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 15.72% of Jaguar Health Inc shares, and 1.16% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 1.38%. Jaguar Health Inc stock is held by 15 institutions, with Geode Capital Management, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 0.48% of the shares, which is about 92333.0 shares worth $47643.0.

Vanguard Group Inc, with 0.42% or 79565.0 shares worth $41055.0 as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 79361.0 shares worth $40950.0, making up 0.42% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 2825.0 shares worth around $1875.0, which represents about 0.01% of the total shares outstanding.