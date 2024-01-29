Is Inpixon (NASDAQ: INPX) Worth Your Money In 2024?

In the last trading session, 7.49 million shares of the Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX) were traded, and its beta was 0.79. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.05, and it changed around $0.0 or 0.96% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $10.20M. INPX currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $1.65, offering almost -3200.0% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.04, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 20.0% since then. We note from Inpixon’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 28.32 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 14.40 million.

Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX) trade information

Instantly INPX has showed a green trend with a performance of 0.96% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently down -6.58% year-to-date, but still up 1.16% over the last five days. On the other hand, Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX) is -6.25% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 8.24 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.37 day(s).

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 92.88%.

INPX Dividends

Inpixon’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 28 and April 01.

Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 21.55% of Inpixon shares, and 0.66% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 0.84%. Inpixon stock is held by 24 institutions, with Vanguard Group Inc being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 0.32% of the shares, which is about 0.23 million shares worth $41255.0.

Blackrock Inc., with 0.20% or 0.14 million shares worth $25516.0 as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 0.23 million shares worth $41133.0, making up 0.32% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 8957.0 shares worth around $1791.0, which represents about 0.01% of the total shares outstanding.