Is Better Therapeutics Inc’s (NASDAQ: BTTX) Stock Ready For A Price Spike?

In the last trading session, 1.25 million shares of the Better Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BTTX) were traded, and its beta was 2.45. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.19, and it changed around $0.0 or 0.54% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $9.30M. BTTX currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $1.61, offering almost -747.37% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.14, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 26.32% since then. We note from Better Therapeutics Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.48 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.74 million.

Better Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BTTX) trade information

Instantly BTTX has showed a green trend with a performance of 0.54% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently down -4.36% year-to-date, but still down -10.89% over the last five days. On the other hand, Better Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BTTX) is 1.19% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.37 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.52 day(s).

Better Therapeutics Inc (BTTX) estimates and forecasts

Better Therapeutics Inc share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -69.91 percent over the past six months and at a 49.11% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 11.60%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 67.60% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 56.40% in the next quarter.

BTTX Dividends

Better Therapeutics Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 28 and April 01.

Better Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BTTX)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 51.73% of Better Therapeutics Inc shares, and 5.05% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 10.45%. Better Therapeutics Inc stock is held by 19 institutions, with Vanguard Group Inc being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 1.08% of the shares, which is about 0.44 million shares worth $0.47 million.

Farallon Capital Management Llc, with 0.81% or 0.33 million shares worth $0.36 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 0.33 million shares worth $0.35 million, making up 0.80% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 0.11 million shares worth around $0.12 million, which represents about 0.28% of the total shares outstanding.