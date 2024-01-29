Is Aurora Cannabis Inc’s (NASDAQ: ACB) Stock Ready For A Price Spike?

In today’s recent session, 1.06 million shares of the Aurora Cannabis Inc (NASDAQ:ACB) have been traded, and its beta is 2.37. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.40, and it changed around $0.0 or 0.20% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $174.56M. ACB at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $1.21, offering almost -202.5% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.38, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 5.0% since then. We note from Aurora Cannabis Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 5.54 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 6.64 million.

Aurora Cannabis Inc (NASDAQ:ACB) trade information

Instantly ACB has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 0.20% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently down -16.02% year-to-date, but still down -4.79% over the last five days. On the other hand, Aurora Cannabis Inc (NASDAQ:ACB) is -19.21% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 36.78 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 5.29 day(s).

Aurora Cannabis Inc (ACB) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 84.60% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 86.70% in the next quarter.

Consensus estimates provided by 6 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $47.07 million in revenue for the current quarter. 6 analysts expect Aurora Cannabis Inc to make $50.21 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 7.10%.

ACB Dividends

Aurora Cannabis Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on November 09.

Aurora Cannabis Inc (NASDAQ:ACB)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.03% of Aurora Cannabis Inc shares, and 9.01% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 9.01%. Aurora Cannabis Inc stock is held by 248 institutions, with Verition Fund Management, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 2.60% of the shares, which is about 12.34 million shares worth $6.6 million.

ETF Managers Group, LLC, with 1.76% or 8.35 million shares worth $5.82 million as of Mar 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

ETF Managers Tr-EFTMG Alternative Harvest ETF and Global X Fds-The Global X Cannabis ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 11.39 million shares worth $6.09 million, making up 2.40% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Global X Fds-The Global X Cannabis ETF held roughly 2.89 million shares worth around $1.69 million, which represents about 0.61% of the total shares outstanding.