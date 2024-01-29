Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: IOVA)’s Stock Market Position Could Improve In The Coming Months

In the last trading session, 5.14 million shares of the Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:IOVA) were traded, and its beta was 0.38. Most recently the company’s share price was $7.59, and it changed around -$0.05 or -0.65% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.94B. IOVA currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $10.31, offering almost -35.84% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $3.21, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 57.71% since then. We note from Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 5.87 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 7.69 million.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:IOVA) trade information

Instantly IOVA has showed a red trend with a performance of -0.65% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently down -6.64% year-to-date, but still down -2.44% over the last five days. On the other hand, Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:IOVA) is -14.62% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 43.27 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 4.46 day(s).

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc (IOVA) estimates and forecasts

Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 7.97 percent over the past six months and at a 24.50% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 15.10%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 31.20% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 26.00% in the next quarter.

Consensus estimates provided by 13 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $1.66 million in revenue for the current quarter. 9 analysts expect Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc to make $21.14 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 10,470.00%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -11.99%.

IOVA Dividends

Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 26 and March 01.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:IOVA)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.47% of Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc shares, and 95.88% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 96.33%. Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc stock is held by 330 institutions, with Vanguard Group Inc being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 8.23% of the shares, which is about 20.4 million shares worth $143.58 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 6.86% or 17.0 million shares worth $119.69 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Aug 30, 2023. The former held 8.87 million shares worth $53.58 million, making up 3.58% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 6.59 million shares worth around $46.39 million, which represents about 2.66% of the total shares outstanding.