Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc (NASDAQ: INBS) Stock: Does It Have The Potential To Rise?

In the last trading session, 2.53 million shares of the Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:INBS) were traded, and its beta was 4.44. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.22, and it changed around -$0.01 or -2.71% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.91M. INBS currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $24.26, offering almost -10927.27% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.20, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 9.09% since then. We note from Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.11 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 8.12 million.

Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:INBS) trade information

Instantly INBS has showed a red trend with a performance of -2.71% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently down -35.19% year-to-date, but still down -36.34% over the last five days. On the other hand, Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:INBS) is -32.51% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 27640.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.07 day(s).

Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc (INBS) estimates and forecasts

Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -90.76 percent over the past six months and at a 84.46% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 4.20%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 230.40%, up from the previous year.

1 analysts expect Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc to make $1.01 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $311k and $356k respectively. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 183.70%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -4.95%.

INBS Dividends

Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in February.

Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:INBS)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 3.04% of Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc shares, and 3.89% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 4.02%. Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc stock is held by 7 institutions, with Tower Research Capital LLC (TRC) being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 0.13% of the shares, which is about 3026.0 shares worth $8412.0.

Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 4157.0 shares worth $11556.0, making up 0.18% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 3507.0 shares worth around $9574.0, which represents about 0.15% of the total shares outstanding.