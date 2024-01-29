IM Cannabis Corp (NASDAQ: IMCC): Is It A Gold Mine Or A Disaster In The Making?

In the last trading session, 3.64 million shares of the IM Cannabis Corp (NASDAQ:IMCC) were traded, and its beta was 1.18. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.33, and it changed around $0.12 or 54.33% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $4.39M. IMCC currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $1.83, offering almost -454.55% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.19, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 42.42% since then. We note from IM Cannabis Corp’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.53 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 91.80K.

IM Cannabis Corp (NASDAQ:IMCC) trade information

Instantly IMCC has showed a green trend with a performance of 54.33% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently down -8.10% year-to-date, but still up 43.46% over the last five days. On the other hand, IM Cannabis Corp (NASDAQ:IMCC) is -3.90% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 20030.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.12 day(s).

IM Cannabis Corp (IMCC) estimates and forecasts

IM Cannabis Corp share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -59.06 percent over the past six months and at a 83.62% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 16.70%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 87.10% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -433.30% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -9.40%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $10.45 million in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect IM Cannabis Corp to make $12.35 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $14.46 million and $13.17 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -27.70%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -6.20%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -237.41%.

IMCC Dividends

IM Cannabis Corp’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 27 and April 01.

IM Cannabis Corp (NASDAQ:IMCC)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 36.09% of IM Cannabis Corp shares, and 11.18% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 17.50%. IM Cannabis Corp stock is held by 19 institutions, with Lynwood Capital Management Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 4.11% of the shares, which is about 0.55 million shares worth $0.5 million.

Black Maple Capital Management Lp, with 3.02% or 0.4 million shares worth $0.37 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

AdvisorShares Trust-AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF and Amplify Seymour Cannabis ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2023. The former held 0.23 million shares worth $0.17 million, making up 1.72% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Amplify Seymour Cannabis ETF held roughly 9600.0 shares worth around $8284.0, which represents about 0.07% of the total shares outstanding.