If You’re An Adventuresome Investor, Then Take A Chance On Virax Biolabs Group Ltd (NASDAQ: VRAX)

In today’s recent session, 0.82 million shares of the Virax Biolabs Group Ltd (NASDAQ:VRAX) have been traded, and its beta is 0.71. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.11, and it changed around $0.09 or 8.50% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.01M. VRAX at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $16.00, offering almost -1341.44% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.93, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 16.22% since then. We note from Virax Biolabs Group Ltd’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 83350.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 91.04K.

Virax Biolabs Group Ltd (NASDAQ:VRAX) trade information

Instantly VRAX has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 8.50% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently down -23.97% year-to-date, but still up 8.82% over the last five days. On the other hand, Virax Biolabs Group Ltd (NASDAQ:VRAX) is -30.19% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 30140.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.14 day(s).

Virax Biolabs Group Ltd (NASDAQ:VRAX)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 26.80% of Virax Biolabs Group Ltd shares, and 0.17% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 0.22%. Virax Biolabs Group Ltd stock is held by 5 institutions, with Renaissance Technologies, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 0.16% of the shares, which is about 24600.0 shares worth $9591.0.

Two Sigma Securities, LLC, with 0.12% or 18162.0 shares worth $7081.0 as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.