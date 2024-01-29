If You’re An Adventuresome Investor, Then Take A Chance On Tilray Brands Inc (NASDAQ: TLRY)

In the last trading session, 12.66 million shares of the Tilray Brands Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) were traded, and its beta was 2.33. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.91, and it changed around -$0.08 or -4.02% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.42B. TLRY currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $3.59, offering almost -87.96% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.50, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 21.47% since then. We note from Tilray Brands Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 20.66 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 19.44 million.

Tilray Brands Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) trade information

Instantly TLRY has showed a red trend with a performance of -4.02% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently down -16.96% year-to-date, but still down -4.50% over the last five days. On the other hand, Tilray Brands Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) is -16.59% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 123.76 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 4.13 day(s).

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

Tilray Brands Inc (TLRY) estimates and forecasts

Tilray Brands Inc share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -10.75 percent over the past six months and at a -14.29% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 3.30%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 97.40% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 73.30% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 28.10%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 9 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $200.85 million in revenue for the current quarter. 9 analysts expect Tilray Brands Inc to make $231.84 million in revenue for the quarter ending May 2024. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 25.90%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -23.57%. Tilray Brands Inc earnings are expected to increase by 90.49% in 2024, but the outlook is positive 37.00% per year for the next five years.

TLRY Dividends

Tilray Brands Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around April 08 and April 12.

Tilray Brands Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.36% of Tilray Brands Inc shares, and 13.72% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 13.90%. Tilray Brands Inc stock is held by 415 institutions, with ETF Managers Group, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2023, it held 1.04% of the shares, which is about 7.6 million shares worth $19.22 million.

Vanguard Group Inc, with 0.52% or 3.82 million shares worth $5.96 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

ETF Managers Tr-EFTMG Alternative Harvest ETF and Global X Fds-The Global X Cannabis ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 7.98 million shares worth $12.45 million, making up 1.09% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Global X Fds-The Global X Cannabis ETF held roughly 2.4 million shares worth around $5.72 million, which represents about 0.33% of the total shares outstanding.