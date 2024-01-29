If You’re A Risk-Taking Investor, Spectral AI Inc (NASDAQ: MDAI) Is Worth Taking A Chance On.

In the last trading session, 4.98 million shares of the Spectral AI Inc (NASDAQ:MDAI) were traded, and its beta was 0.53. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.71, and it changed around $0.71 or 35.50% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $44.15M. MDAI currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $19.50, offering almost -619.56% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.90, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 29.89% since then. We note from Spectral AI Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 3.41 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 588.33K.

Spectral AI Inc (NASDAQ:MDAI) trade information

Instantly MDAI has showed a green trend with a performance of 35.50% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently up 10.16% year-to-date, but still up 32.84% over the last five days. On the other hand, Spectral AI Inc (NASDAQ:MDAI) is 10.61% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 89480.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.09 day(s).

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

MDAI Dividends

Spectral AI Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in February.

Spectral AI Inc (NASDAQ:MDAI)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 60.85% of Spectral AI Inc shares, and 18.34% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 46.85%. Spectral AI Inc stock is held by 12 institutions, with Susquehanna International Group, LLP being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 35.12% of the shares, which is about 0.16 million shares worth $1.71 million.

Shay Capital LLC, with 5.00% or 22949.0 shares worth $0.24 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

The former held 14419.0 shares worth $0.15 million, making up 3.14% of all outstanding shares.